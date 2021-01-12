P.J. Fletcher named to lead XOi sales team

As vice president of sales, Fletcher will be responsible for accelerating XOi's revenue growth by expanding the company's presence in new and existing territories. In this role, P.J. will lead account executives in developing sales opportunities, providing consistent sales results, and cultivating a successful sales culture. Fletcher will also be responsible for scaling XOi's sales and business development teams in order to support the company's sales and marketing strategies.

"P.J. has the critical skills and passion that will drive growth at XOi," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "He's proven throughout his career that he can build high-quality sales teams and lead revenue growth as well as develop long-term strategies. His experience with field service technology is a plus, too, and we expect P.J. to hit the ground running and get XOi off to a fast start in 2021."

"XOi's success in 2020 puts the company in a unique position for growth in an industry that's undergoing radical transformation," Fletcher said. "There are major opportunities for growth here, and that also means we'll continue to make a real difference in the lives of our customers by helping them operate more efficiently and effectively."

Fletcher has more than 15 years of sales and leadership experience. As director of sales for FleetMatics, he built the largest and most successful sales team in company history. As regional vice president for FieldAware, Fletcher built a 40-person sales team and oversaw sales development, channel strategy and partnerships, messaging, marketing, and customer success.

XOi is a holistic communication tool for field service contractors, empowering techs to securely capture critical jobsite data, launch on-the-job remote support, access relevant equipment documentation, and provide customers photos and videos of recommended and completed work. By allowing techs to complete work faster and providing transparency for managers and customers, XOi has equipped contractors to provide industry-leading service and quality during the challenges of 2020.

