PJ HARVEY & JOHN PARISH 'A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY' AVAILABLE JULY 23 ON VINYL

The reissue was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of John Parish.

A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY is repressed on vinyl. Out July 23rd on UMe/ Island. Pre order here

WHITE CHALK is repressed on vinyl. Out June 25th on UMe/Island. Pre order here

WHITE CHALK – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on June 25th on UMe/ Island. Pre order here

THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991-2004 is repressed on vinyl. Out May 28th on UMe/Island. Pre order here

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl. Out April 30, 2021 on UMe/Island. Pre order here

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on April 30, 2021 on UMC/ Island. Pre order here

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA is repressed on vinyl. Out February 26, 2021 on UMe/ Island. Order here.

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on February 26, 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here.

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl. Out January 29, 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29, 2021 on UMe/ Island. Order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl. Out November 13, 2020, on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out September 11, 2020, on UMe/ Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on September 11, 2020, on UMe/ Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out August 21, 2020, on UMe/Island. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl from August 21, 2020, on UMe/Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24, 2020, on UMe/Island Records. Order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on July 24, 2020. Order here.

Praise for A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY

"It all hangs together brilliantly, suggesting the mutual understanding of two artists at the peak of their powers" – 4 stars, Guardian

"Such a musical mind-meld, so expressive of both artists' perspective, is rare." – 8/10, Billboard

"Unexpectedly captivating… sheer, throat-grabbing charisma" – 4 stars, Observer

Notes to Editors:

Reissue on vinyl of the second collaboration album between PJ Harvey and John Parish - A Woman A Man Walked By. Produced by Parish and Harvey, and originally released in March 2009, A Woman A Man Walked By features the single "Black Hearted Love." Reissue is faithful to the original recording with vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, overseen by John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color gatefold sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

LP Track list

Side 1:

Black Hearted Love Sixteen, Fifteen, Fourteen Leaving California The Chair April

Side 2:

A Woman A Man Walked By / The Crow Knows Where All The Little Children Go The Soldier Pig Will Not Passionless, Pointless Cracks In The Canvas

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

