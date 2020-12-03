PJ Harvey 'IS THIS DESIRE?' Available January 29th On Vinyl

The release will be accompanied by a full restoration of the previously unreleased video for "Angelene," as well as both videos for "The Wind" and "A Perfect Day Elise."

LISTEN TO THE DEMO VERSION OF "ANGELENE" HERE

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl. Out January 29, 2021 on UMe / Island. Pre order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29, 2021 on UMe / Island. Pre order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl and available now on UMe / Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl on UMe / Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe / Island Records. Order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on vinyl on Too Pure/Beggars Archive. Order here.

Praise for IS THIS DESIRE?:

"Disturbing and excellent" – Q

"'Is This Desire?" will be a classic of the next 10, if not 20 years" - Dazed and Confused

"Another milestone in her already illustrious career." – CMJ

www.pjharvey.net

Notes to Editors:

Reissue on vinyl of the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?. Produced by PJ Harvey with Flood and Head, and originally released in September 1998, Is This Desire? features the singles "A Perfect Day Elise" and "The Wind." Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card

LP Track list

Side 1

1. Angelene

2. The Sky Lit Up

3. The Wind

4. My Beautiful Leah

5. A Perfect Day Elise

6. Catherine

Side 2

1. Electric Light

2. The Garden

3. Joy

4. The River

5. No Girl So Sweet

6. Is This Desire?

IS THIS DESIRE? – DEMOS

Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?, including demos of "A Perfect Day Elise," "The Wind" and "Angelene." Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. Features new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

Download card

LP Track list

Side 1

1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo

Side 2

1. Electric Light - Demo

2. The Garden - Demo

3. Joy - Demo

4. The River - Demo

5. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

6. Is This Desire? - Demo

CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo

7. Electric Light - Demo

8. The Garden - Demo

9. Joy - Demo

10. The River - Demo

11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

12. Is This Desire? - Demo

Digital Info

12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track list

1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo

7. Electric Light - Demo

8. The Garden - Demo

9. Joy - Demo

10. The River - Demo

11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

12. Is This Desire? - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

SOURCE UMe