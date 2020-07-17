PJ Harvey 'To Bring You My Love' Available September 11 On Vinyl And 'To Bring You My Love - Demos' Available September 11 On CD, Vinyl And Digital

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE was produced by Flood and John Parish and originally released in February 1995 and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a reissue on black heavyweight vinyl. Featuring singles such as "Down By the Water," "C'mon Billy" and "Send His Love to Me," TO BRING YOU MY LOVE originally reached No. 12 in the U.K. Albums Chart on release and dominated album of the year polls from The New York Times to The Guardian, with nominations for Grammy® Awards and The Mercury Music Prize.

The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for "Down By the Water," "To Bring You My Love," "C'mon Billy" and "Send His Love to Me."

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out September 11th on UMe/Island. Pre order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on September 11th on UMe/Island. Pre order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out August 21st on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl from August 21st on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24th on UMe/Island Records. Pre-order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on July 24th. Pre-order here.

Praise for TO BRING YOU MY LOVE:

"10/10 – To Bring You My Love proves beyond a doubt that PJ Harvey is one of the greats" – Spin

"…such a convincing transformation, you'd swear it was supernatural; her voodoo working at its most powerful" – The Quietus

"In the most gripping moments…Harvey speaks with the captivating clarity and force of someone reaching for a final, life-saving anchor." – Los Angeles Times

www.pjharvey.net

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE

Reissue on vinyl of the third PJ Harvey studio album TO BRING YOU MY LOVE. Produced by PJ Harvey with Flood and John Parish, and originally released in February 1995, To Bring You My Love features the singles "Down By The Water," "C'mon Billy" and "Send His Love To Me." The album – which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year - received wide critical acclaim on release, with nominations for Grammy® Awards and the Mercury Music Prize. Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card

LP Track list

Side 1

1. To Bring You My Love

2. Meet Ze Monsta

3. Working For The Man

4. C'mon Billy

5. Teclo

Side 2

1. Long Snake Moan

2. Down By The Water

3. I Think I'm A Mother

4. Send His Love To Me

5. The Dancer

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS

A 10-track collection of previously unreleased demos of all songs from the third studio album by PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love – from 1995. Includes demo versions of the singles "Down By The Water," "C'mon Billy" and "Send His Love To Me." Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. Features new artwork with previously unseen photos by original photographer and designer Maria Mochnacz.

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card

LP Track list

Side 1

1. To Bring You My Love - Demo

2. Meet Ze Monsta - Demo

3. Working For The Man - Demo

4. C'mon Billy - Demo

5. Teclo - Demo

Side 2

1. Long Snake Moan - Demo

2. Down By The Water - Demo

3. I Think I'm A Mother - Demo

4. Send His Love To Me - Demo

5. The Dancer - Demo

Format: 1CD UPC: 00602508964817 Catalog Number: 0896481

CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

1. To Bring You My Love - Demo

2. Meet Ze Monsta - Demo

3. Working For The Man - Demo

4. C'mon Billy - Demo

5. Teclo - Demo

6. Long Snake Moan - Demo

7. Down By The Water - Demo

8. I Think I'm A Mother - Demo

9. Send His Love To Me - Demo

10. The Dancer - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

