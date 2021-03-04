PJ Harvey 'UH HUH HER' Available April 30 On Vinyl

Written, recorded and produced over two years by Harvey herself, with almost every instrument on the album played by Harvey (the only exception being the final drum tracks, which have been added by Rob Ellis), Uh Huh Her is Harvey's highest charting album to date in the US, with the record also reaching No. 12 in the U.K.. It gained her another BRIT Award nomination for Best British Female Artist, as well as a fifth Grammy® Award nomination, for Best Alternative Music Performance of 2004.

The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for 'Shame', 'You Come Through' and 'The Letter'.

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl. Out April 30, 2021 on UMe/Island. Pre order here

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on April 30 on UMe/Island. Pre order here

Praise for UH HUH HER

"Raw, dark and beautiful…a jagged, edgy winner" – Entertainment Weekly

"A thrilling, bone-rattling barrage, interleaved with moments of hushed, accordion-flecked intimacy whose closeness and apparent candour make you want to shield yourself from their passion" – Sunday Times

"An extremely potent record... that contains more perspectives, characters and camera angles than maybe any PJ album to date" – Hot Press

Reissue on vinyl of the sixth PJ Harvey studio album Uh Huh Her. The album was self-produced and originally released in May 2004. Uh Huh Her features the singles "The Letter," "You Come Through" and "Shame." The reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

LP Track list

Side 1

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth

2. Shame

3. Who The Fuck?

4. The Pocket Knife

5. The Letter

Side 2

1. The Slow Drug

2. No Child Of Mine

3. Cat On The Wall

4. You Come Through

5. It's You

6. The End

7. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love

8. The Darker Days Of Me & Him

UH HUH HER (DEMOS)

Collection of unreleased demos of written for the sixth PJ Harvey studio album Uh Huh Her, including demos of both "The Letter" and "Shame." The record also features brand new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz. Artwork is overseen by Maria with Rob Crane. Mastering by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

LP Track list

Side 1

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket Knife - Demo

5. The Letter - Demo

Side 2

1. The Slow Drug - Demo

2. It's You - Demo

3. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

4. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo

CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket Knife - Demo

5. The Letter - Demo

6. The Slow Drug - Demo

7. It's You - Demo

8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo

Digital Info

9-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track list

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket Knife - Demo

5. The Letter - Demo

6. The Slow Drug - Demo

7. It's You - Demo

8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

