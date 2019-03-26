NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic trio of fan-favorites – Catboy, Owlette and Gekko – return for season three of Entertainment One (eOne)'s hit preschool show PJ Masks, debuting April 19, 2019 at 10am on Disney Channel. The season will span 26 episodes of heroic adventures, new allies, villains and a message centered on the power of friendship and teamwork.

PJ Masks Season Three Premieres With The Dynamic Trio Taking On New Adventures (PRNewsfoto/Entertainment One)

The new season kicks off with a 22-minute special, Moon Madness. In it, the PJ Masks head to the moon to take on Luna Girl who has stolen the moon crystal from the PJ Masks HQ. The heroic trio must decide how to divide and conquer in order to work together to best use their powers. In the end, they prove that teamwork is better than going it alone.

All-new season three episodes will continue to roll out throughout the year with seasonal highlights and holiday specific programming. The new season will also be supported by new toys, books and more -- just in time for Easter, with additional product tie-ins releasing in the fall.

Produced by eOne and Frog Box, in collaboration with the award-winning French animation studio TeamTO, along with Disney Junior and France 5, PJ Masks became a hit with TV viewers nationwide upon its U.S. premiere in September 2015. In its 2nd season, PJ Masks ranked as Disney Channel's #2 series among Boys 2-5 and Boys 2-8.

*Source: The Nielsen Company NNTV, Most Current U.S. Program Ratings, 1/15/18-3/21/19, excludes repeats, specials and breakouts.

