PJM and Members Prepared to Serve Winter Electricity Demand; 65 Million Customers Served Reliably Through Summer 2020

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection and its members are ready to meet the forecasted demand for electricity this winter for 13 states and the District of Columbia.

PJM, which operates the grid serving 65 million people, expects to have over 186,000 MW of resources available to meet the forecasted peak demand of around 136,000 MW. PJM's all-time winter peak is 143,295 MW, set on Feb. 20, 2015.

PJM analyzes the expected demand for electricity, weather predictions and other factors to develop its forecast for winter operations. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a warmer-than-average winter for much of the region PJM serves.

PJM also works with members to prepare for cold weather by testing resources, conducting drills and surveying generators for fuel inventory. PJM's preparation checklist includes everything from increasing staffing for weather emergencies to maintenance activities to ensure equipment is ready for winter conditions.

"PJM has been able to depend on the extensive weatherization preparations of our members, and the close coordination with those members and other stakeholders, to operate the system reliably in the most extreme weather conditions," said Manu Asthana, PJM President and CEO. "They make the system work, even as they integrate new practices and protocols in the face of a pandemic."

As part of its regular winter operations, PJM closely coordinates with natural gas supply and transportation across the region.

COVID-19 Impacts Load During Summer 2020

PJM and its members also reliably served customers this summer, with demand peaking at over 144,000 MW on July 20. Although temperatures were above normal across the region PJM serves this summer, PJM did not experience any periods of extreme heat. Additionally, amid above-normal temperatures, total energy use was dampened due to impacts surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about PJM's summer operations in 2020 is available in a presentation made at PJM's Operating Committee meeting Nov. 6. Read more about how PJM prepares to meet electricity needs for each season on the PJM Learning Center.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,236 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

