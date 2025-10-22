PJM Announces Executive Appointments

Stu Bresler , Executive Vice President, Market Services and Strategy, will be appointed to the new role of Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for Operations, Markets, Planning, Information Technology Services, and Security & Business Continuity. Bresler has been involved with bulk power system operations and the design, development and implementation of electricity markets for over 30 years. He has been integral in the development and implementation of PJM's corporate strategy.



Stu Bresler, Executive Vice President, Market Services and Strategy, will be appointed to the new role of Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for Operations, Markets, Planning, Information Technology Services, and Security & Business Continuity. Bresler has been involved with bulk power system operations and the design, development and implementation of electricity markets for over 30 years. He has been integral in the development and implementation of PJM's corporate strategy. Aftab Khan, currently Executive Vice President – Operations, Planning & Security, will be appointed to Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Khan will lead cross-functional initiatives and drive organizational transformation to ensure sustainable success and alignment. Prior to joining PJM in 2024, Aftab was senior vice president of engineering for Eversource Energy and previously held multiple leadership roles with GE and ABB.



Adam Keech, Vice President – Market Design & Economics, will be promoted to Sr. Vice President – Market Services, to lead the Markets Division. Since joining PJM in 2003, Keech has had leading roles in Operations, NERC compliance, Real-Time Market Operations, and design and implementation of PJM's current shortage-pricing rules.

These appointments will be effective Jan. 7, 2026.

"This new structure will strengthen our Executive Team and allow the incoming CEO to focus early on the external work of building strong relationships with stakeholders, regulators and state leaders, and navigating the evolving energy landscape," said David Mills, Board Chair.

New CEO Search Update

Current President and CEO Manu Asthana announced earlier this year that he will leave PJM at the end of 2025, following six years leading the organization.

The Board continues to advance a comprehensive search for PJM's next president and CEO. If his successor is not in place by Jan. 1, 2026, David Mills will serve as interim president and CEO to ensure continuity until the new leader is appointed.

"The Board is committed to finding the best candidate to lead PJM through the numerous challenges facing the industry, and that meticulous process continues," Mills said.

PJM Interconnection , founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,333 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

