PJM Announces Executive Appointments

Haque, O'Hara Move to Executive Vice President Roles

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection Interim President and CEO David E. Mills announced two executive appointments today:

Asim Haque will be promoted from Sr. Vice President, Governmental & Member Services, to Executive Vice President, Governmental & Member Services.





Chris O'Hara will be promoted from Sr. Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer, to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer.

"These appointments reflect the increasingly complex external landscapes in government and law, along with the broader responsibilities required to navigate them," Mills said.

Haque, who joined PJM in 2019, oversees Governmental Services, State Policy Solutions and Member Services, which includes Stakeholder Affairs, Client Management, Membership Process & Services, and State & Member Training. He leads PJM's engagement, education and policy interaction with all levels of state government and the United States Congress. Haque also oversees PJM's member functions, which include the PJM stakeholder process and member operator training and certification.

Prior to joining PJM, Haque was the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and a lawyer in private law practice.

O'Hara is responsible for PJM's legal operations, including all of the company's regulatory, litigation and commercial needs. He provides legal counsel and strategic advice to PJM's Senior Management Team and assists in the creation of legal and regulatory strategies, as well as the execution of the regional transmission organization's objectives. O'Hara additionally serves as counsel and secretary to PJM's independent Board of Managers, as well as chief compliance officer for the organization.

Before joining PJM in 2017, O'Hara worked for 12 years for NRG Energy, serving as its chief compliance officer and as the general counsel of various businesses/regions, while also leading the corporation law department on an interim basis.

The appointments are effective March 18.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,333 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $5 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

