PJM Appoints Former Maryland Regulator Jason Stanek to New Governmental Services Role

Stanek's experience bolsters PJM's commitment to state energy issues

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM announces the appointment of Jason Stanek, former chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission, to the new role of Executive Director – Governmental Services.

Stanek will report to Sr. Vice President Asim Haque, whose department has been renamed Governmental & Member Services, emphasizing the importance of state and federal governments to PJM. Effective immediately, the State Government Policy and State Solutions teams will report to Stanek.

Jason Stanek

"Jason brings a wealth of experience to PJM that will benefit both PJM and its stakeholders," Haque said. "He was a thoughtful, knowledgeable and independent regulator who will further bolster the depth and breadth of our engagement."

"PJM's work with states has been critical to helping states preserve reliability of the system as we move forward through the energy transition," Stanek said. "I look forward to building on this solid foundation with some insight into what states need to succeed."

Stanek led the Maryland PSC for more than five years, an organization that is responsible for regulating all public utilities in the state. Before that he served as senior energy counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. He also served as branch chief for electric power markets for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from 2014 to 2017, and regulatory counsel and policy advisor from 2001–2014.

Stanek holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Tulane University and Juris Doctor from the University of Buffalo School of Law.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

