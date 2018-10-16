PJM Donates $20,000 to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest power grid operator, is donating $20,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael relief efforts. PJM also will match its employees' donations to Michael relief programs.

"Coming just weeks after Hurricane Florence, Michael caused catastrophic flooding in several states in the Southeastern area of the country. It's important to ensure that relief efforts continue to be funded for Hurricane Michael's victims," said Nora Swimm, senior vice president – Corporate Client Services. "Our thoughts are with all of those who are struggling to rebuild their homes and communities."

Earlier in October, PJM donated $20,000 to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence, the first major hurricane of the 2018 season.

"PJM's culture of caring extends far beyond our regional footprint, where Hurricane Michael impacted customers served by our member companies in North Carolina and Virginia. We are grateful that our contributions can help the millions of Americans whose lives have been disrupted by these historic storms."

On Oct. 15, 17 Red Cross shelters in Florida, Georgia and Alabama accommodated 1,500 people, and many more sheltered at home. The Red Cross mobile feeding unit, with help from its partners, expects to serve at least 55,000 meals daily. More than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers, with more on the way, have mobilized to provide healthcare and other services, and relief items including water, infant formula and cooking charcoal.

PJM employees regularly contribute time and donations to many programs in the community. During 2017, PJM employees donated $150,000 to area nonprofit organizations. In addition, employees volunteered more than 2,200 hours at local homeless shelters, food banks, schools, recreation centers and parks, helping to improve the lives of people in their communities.

PJM's Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlights the many community projects, educational-outreach efforts, environmental and health-related activities, and initiatives supported by employees.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,042 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

