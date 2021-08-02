PJM Interconnection Announces Appointment of Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

"Michael has an impressive record of championing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with creativity and passion," said President and CEO Manu Asthana. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his leadership."

As PJM's chief DEI officer, Coyle will lead, develop, organize and direct all aspects of the function, with direct responsibility for ensuring responsiveness to PJM's business objectives, core values and the organization's DEI strategic plan. He will also collaborate with the PJM community to drive training in cultural competency, listening and storytelling to increase awareness of and support for DEI.

Coyle reports to Nora Swimm, Senior Vice President – Corporate Client Services.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael to PJM," said Swimm. "His broad experience, knowledge and drive will further advance and enhance our DEI initiatives."

Coyle has more than 20 years of diversity, equity and inclusion experience, most recently as principal program manager of DEI at Pacific Gas & Electric Company, where he was responsible for building accountability and implementing change management initiatives across the talent life cycle as well as the "Leading Conversations on Race & Equity" leadership development program.

He has led partnerships with numerous philanthropic organizations, including Lighthouse for the Blind, the Transgender Law Center and The Arc San Francisco (for individuals with disabilities). Coyle, who was raised in Binghamton, NY, holds a Bachelor of Science in international business from Ithaca College and a Master of Science in international employment relations and human resource management from The London School of Economics.

He will relocate to the Philadelphia area with his husband, Jasper Lin.

