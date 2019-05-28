PJM Interconnection Announces Executive Appointments

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection has announced executive appointments effective July 3, 2019. The appointments, among five executives, are designed to realign responsibilities and refine the focus on its key functions of system reliability, competitive wholesale electricity markets and infrastructure planning.

"We're ensuring that the structure of the company reinforces our commitment to reliable operations, fair and efficient wholesale markets and infrastructure planning," said President and CEO Andrew L. Ott. "Each of these promotions helps ensure we continue to be an electric industry leader in areas that are critical for our members, stakeholders and the 65 million people in the region served by PJM."

Michael E. Bryson has been appointed senior vice president – Operations, and will report to the CEO. Bryson previously was vice president of Operations. He will be an officer of the company.

Bryson, who joined PJM in 1998, is responsible for PJM's Operations Division, including 24x7 transmission operations for real-time systems, scheduling, transmission dispatch and generation dispatch, reliability coordination, training and engineering analysis.

Bryson earned a Bachelor of Science in general engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph's University and a graduate certificate in power engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Frederick S. "Stu" Bresler III has been named senior vice president – Markets and Planning. He previously was senior vice president – Operations and Markets.

Steven Herling, vice president – System Planning, will move to the role of Executive Consultant, where he will focus on strategic system planning projects. "A 29-year veteran of PJM, Steve has been integral in developing a robust system planning process aimed at delivering a strong, reliable, economical grid, and we look forward to his continued leadership and contributions as he transitions to this new role," said Ott.

Kenneth Seiler has been promoted to vice president – Planning, where he will be responsible for the oversight of the System Planning Division, which includes Transmission Planning, Interregional Planning, Interconnection Analysis, Interconnection Projects, Infrastructure Coordination and Resource Adequacy Planning. Seiler previously was executive director – System Planning. He will report to Bresler, senior vice president – Markets and Planning.

Adam Keech has been promoted to vice president – Markets where he will oversee the conduct of all the wholesale markets operated by PJM, including those for Capacity, Day-Ahead and Real-Time Energy, Ancillary Services and Financial Transmission Rights. Keech previously was executive director – Markets Operations. He will also report to Bresler, senior vice president – Markets and Planning.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,236 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

