PJM Interconnection Announces New Chief Risk Officer

This elevated, board-level oversight reflects PJM's objective to further instill the importance of risk management throughout the organization.

Bloczynski will coordinate all enterprise risk management operations, including identifying risks to the organization and defining appropriate mitigating controls.

"I am thrilled to be welcoming Nigeria to PJM," said Interim President and CEO Susan J. Riley. "She brings a depth of knowledge and experience in this important area that I am confident will serve our organization and stakeholders well."

Bloczynski has worked for more than 20 years in commodity and credit risk management in both the financial and energy markets, most recently as director of commodity and corporate risk management for Washington, D.C.-based WGL Holdings, Inc., whose companies include Washington Gas, WGL Energy, WGL Midstream and Hampshire Gas.

She serves on the board of directors of the Committee of Chief Risk Officers, the national nonprofit organization that advances best practices in the risk management field. Bloczynski holds a B.S. in mathematics from Morgan State University and an M.B.A. from Johns Hopkins University.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,236 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

Related Links

http://www.pjm.com

