PJM Members Elect Paula Conboy and Jeanine Johnson to Board of Managers

Conboy is an energy economist with more than 25 years of experience as an executive, consultant and regulator in Canada, Australia and Singapore. She currently sits on the board of directors at the Energy Market Authority of Singapore. She recently served as chair of the Australian Energy Regulator and board member of the Australian Energy Security Board, established to help steer the transformation of the Australian energy sector.

Conboy holds undergraduate and master's degrees in agricultural economics from the University of Guelph, Ontario (Canada) and the GAICD designation from the Australian Institute of Corporate Directors.

Johnson brings over two decades of experience designing products and managing cybersecurity at NETGEAR, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and others through McKinsey & Co.

Johnson's hands-on technology and strategy leadership led to being short-listed as "Entrepreneur of the Year" at Silicon Valley's Women in IT Awards for co-founding SunToWater.com, which is commercializing a device that uses patented technology to create drinking water from outdoor air. She previously won first prize for the concept at Singularity University's Impact Challenge to solve California's Water Shortages.

Johnson earned two Bachelor of Science degrees, in computer science and engineering, from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from Cornell University.

Sarah Rogers Elected to Additional Term

Rogers, first elected to the PJM Board in 2012, was also reelected by the PJM Members Committee.

She served as president and CEO of the Florida Reliability Coordinating Council from 2007 to her retirement in 2012. Prior to joining the reliability organization, she had served in a variety of positions with Progress Energy and its predecessors from 1984 to 2007. One position included her role as vice president of transmission for Progress Energy, with responsibility for the electric transmission system covering 50,000 square miles in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Rogers received an MBA from Duke University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University.

Elections took place at the May 3, 2021 Members Committee session, part of this year's remotely hosted annual meeting.

An additional Board vacancy remains following the resignation of Neil Smith, effective April 8. PJM's Nominating Committee, made up of current Board members and stakeholder representatives, plans to have a nomination for the Members Committee meeting on June 23.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

