PJM Members Elect Three PJM Board Members

Larry Bekkedahl and Charles Berardesco Newly Elected To Serve Three-Year Terms; Margaret Loebl Reelected to Serve Additional Three-Year Term

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its members have elected Larry Bekkedahl and Charles Berardesco to serve three-year terms on the PJM Board of Managers. Members also reelected Margaret Loebl to serve an additional three-year term on the PJM Board.

The process for electing Board members is set forth in the FERC-approved PJM Operating Agreement and is informed by an eight-person Nominating Committee that nominates candidates to the membership of PJM to be voted upon. The Nominating Committee is composed of one representative elected annually from each one of the five sectors of the PJM Members Committee and three members of the Board, one of whom is the non-voting chair.

Their terms are effective immediately.

Larry Bekkedahl recently retired as senior vice president of strategy and advanced delivery for Portland General Electric in Portland, Oregon. He has a combined 45 years of experience with Portland General Electric, Bonneville Power Administration, Clark Public Utilities, PacifiCorp and Montana Power. He is also a board member of the Western Transmission Consortium and serves on the advisory boards for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity and Pacific Northwest National Laboratories.

Bekkedahl holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Montana State University.

Charles "Charlie" Berardesco is an attorney and advocate with 36 years of legal practice experience. He retired as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), where he also served as its interim president and chief executive officer and member of its board of trustees. Prior to joining NERC, he was senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer of Constellation Energy.

Berardesco holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School.

"Larry and Charlie come to the Board with both regional and national perspectives in the electricity sector, with the experience and expertise to help PJM confront the significant challenges facing the industry," said PJM President and CEO David E. Mills.

Margaret Loebl joined the PJM Board of Managers in 2020 and chairs the Risk & Audit Committee, where she has overseen improvements in the Know Your Customer, Enterprise Risk Management, and Credit programs. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. She has over 30 years of professional experience holding executive employment with Fortune 500 companies in the areas of finance, accounting and risk management.

Loebl holds a Bachelor of Arts in German from Wellesley College and an MBA from the University of Chicago. While attending graduate school, she completed applied micro-economic analysis supporting antitrust litigation and then moved to a second position as an options specialist working for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange while wrapping up her MBA. Loebl has earned both the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship Certification and the NACD/Carnegie Mellon Cybersecurity Certification.

"Margo has been a critical asset to the PJM Board as we navigate multiple complex and consequential issues," said Mills. "We're grateful to have her keen insight and experience for another term."

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,417 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $5 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection