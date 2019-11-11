PJ's Coffee Announces Third Annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that demonstrates a "southern hospitality" experience, the freshest products, and better beans with superior roasting technique, has announced its third annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway, which will award one deserving military veteran a free PJ's Coffee franchise license.

The popular coffeeshop is looking for military veterans to join the ever-growing $100 billion a year global coffee industry. PJ's Coffee seeks hardworking, passionate applicants who align with its core values of delivering best-in-class coffee with the highest regards to service and hospitality.

If interested, veterans should visit www.pjsfranchise.com/vets/ to enter their contact information and receive a franchise brochure. Once received, they will need to submit a one-minute video explaining how military service has prepared them to be a PJ's Coffee owner. The application is now open and will run through January 31. The winner will be announced in February 2020.

"With many of our previous veteran franchisees, we've seen a seamless transition from military life to entrepreneurship, so we started this initiative to attract like-minded individuals to our concept, and as a way of saying 'thank you for your service,'" said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "Last year's winner, Bobby Mounts, has military experience and time spent as a police officer, which displayed his incredible dedication to serving our nation and his community. He is passionate and has a work ethic that can't be matched. We hope this annual giveaway will empower other veterans to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit."

Mounts' location is slated to open in Ruston, LA in early 2020. He was chosen because of his diverse military and professional background and infectious can-do attitude. Mounts served in the Marine Corps from 2002 to 2008 as an infantry rifleman, eventually becoming a Sergeant. During his service, he was deployed in Iraq in 2004. After serving, Mounts became a police officer in Monroe, and has been serving his community for the last thirteen years.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have been awarded this opportunity and I am committed to paying it forward to other men and women who serve our communities and country," said Mounts. "Policeman, fireman, and military personnel are all truly inspiring individuals who devote their lives to serving others and I look forward to welcoming them in my doors, and moreover, urge them to take advantage of this exciting and lifechanging experience."

The PJ's Coffee brand is passionate about giving back to the veteran community in any way it can. The company is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee.

A prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $178,900 - $373,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $190,900 - $566,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. The brand's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic – a process pioneered by PJ's Coffee founder, Phyllis Jordan.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities, and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit http://www.pjsfranchise.com . If you have any questions, feel free to call us at (855) 910-9504 during business hours.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. As the company recently celebrated its 40th year as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 100 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

SOURCE PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Related Links

https://www.pjscoffee.com

