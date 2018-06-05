PJ's Coffee Awards Military Veteran with Franchise Business

After the announcement of the free franchise license giveaway on Veterans Day in 2017, PJ's Coffee received 117 applications from veterans around the United States. From those nominations, PJ's Coffee chose the top six applicants who then went through a comprehensive interview process before selecting Hateley as the winner.

"From the start, Jeff was the perfect fit for the PJ's Coffee family, but it was still important to go through the franchise evaluation and awarding process," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Franchise Development Director. "His diverse military and professional background is both admirable and impressive. Jeff is a leader and mentor with strong community ties and possesses a strong desire to give back in whatever ways he can. We are more than excited to see him succeed as a PJ's Coffee franchisee and make a positive impact on the Rock Hill community."

Hateley served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2006 and specialized in Tactical Data Networks. During his time, he was deployed in Iraq and Japan and took on the role of a Primary Marksmanship Instructor. After serving, Hateley went on to receive his Bachelor's from California State University Fullerton and MBA from Pepperdine University. He has worked several accounting jobs throughout California and Florida and is currently a Corporate Controller. Hateley's PJ's Coffee location will open in Rock Hill, South Carolina later this year.

"I've always known that I wanted to own my own business and when I heard about the PJ's Coffee giveaway, I knew it was the perfect opportunity for me," said Hateley. "PJ's Coffee has welcomed me into their family and has already provided me with incredible support and the valuable resources I need to succeed. I cannot think of a better franchise to be a part of and to help grow my career and look forward to providing a superior coffee-house experience to my community."

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. The brand's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic - a process pioneered by PJ's Coffee founder, Phyllis Jordan.

To become a part of the ever-growing $100 Billion a year global industry, a prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $178,900 - $373,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $190,900 - $566,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

The PJ's Coffee brand is passionate about giving back to the veteran community in any way it can. The company is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities, and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit http://www.pjsfranchise.com.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. As the company approaches its 40th year as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 90 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

