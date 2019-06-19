PJ's Coffee Awards Military Veteran with Franchise Business

RUSTON, La., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that demonstrates better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter, has awarded Marine Corps Veteran, Bobby Mounts, as the winner of its annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway.

After the announcement of the free franchise license giveaway on Veterans Day in 2018, PJ's Coffee received numerous applications from veterans around the United States. From those nominations, PJ's Coffee chose the top applicants to go through a comprehensive interview process before selecting Mounts as the winner. The new PJ's Coffee location is slated to open in Ruston, LA., in early 2020. Last year was the first PJ's Coffee franchise license giveaway that was awarded to Marine Corps Veteran Jeff Hateley. He opened his location in Rock Hill, SC., and has seen incredible success in the community with a seamless transition from military life to entrepreneurship.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bobby to the franchise system as the second winner of the franchise license giveaway – Bobby truly has every characteristic we look for in a franchisee," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "His military experience and time spent as a police officer display his incredible dedication to serving our nation and his community. He is passionate, hardworking and has a work ethic that can't be matched. We are excited to see him thrive in Louisiana."

Mounts served in the Marine Corps from 2002 to 2008 as an infantry rifleman and eventually became a Sergeant. During his service, he was deployed in Iraq in 2004. After serving, Mounts was a police officer for the Monroe Police Department for nine years and has been working for the West Monroe Police Department for the last four years. Now, at the ripe age of 39, Mounts is looking for his next adventure in pursuit of entrepreneurship and came across the PJ's Coffee franchise license giveaway and saw the it as the perfect opportunity to engage with the brand.

"I have always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship and I couldn't be more thrilled and humbled to do so through PJ's Coffee," said Mounts. "I am incredibly fortunate to have been awarded this opportunity and I am committed to paying it forward to other men and women who serve our communities and country. Policeman, fireman, and military personnel are all truly inspiring individuals who devote their lives to serving others and I look forward to welcoming them in my doors. This community has been my home for nearly two decades and I'm excited to bring the PJ's Coffee to the neighborhood."

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. The brand's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic - a process pioneered by PJ's Coffee founder, Phyllis Jordan.

To become a part of the ever-growing $100 Billion a year global industry, a prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $188,275 - $387,000 for non-traditional franchise units, and $198,275 - $578,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu is adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2000 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

The PJ's Coffee brand is passionate about giving back to the veteran community in any way it can. The company is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. The company recently celebrated its 40th year as an established brand and continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has more than 100 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

