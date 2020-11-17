PJ's Coffee Celebrates Veterans, Awards Military Veteran a Franchise License

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a New Orleans-based coffeehouse that prides itself on their "southern hospitality" experience, the freshest products, and better beans with superior roasting technique, has awarded U.S. Army Veteran, Michael Adams, the winner of its annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway.

PJ's Coffee received more than 35 applications from veterans across the United States interested in becoming the next PJ's Coffee franchisee winner. After a thorough interview process of all applicants, Adams was chosen as the lucky winner, becoming the third overall recipient of this giveaway. The two previous veterans to have been awarded franchises have seen great success in their communities and continue to fully immerse themselves in the brand.

Adams served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and has been a federal government employee for the past 14 years. In his free time, during active duty and as a civilian, Adams volunteers with the local youth by coaching little league teams, both here in the states and overseas. Adams' military experience, mixed with his love for giving back to the community, is what makes him the ideal PJ's Coffee franchisee.

"I am so grateful for the opportunities to serve my country and all that they have taught me. However, I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my life," said Michael Adams, the 2020 giveaway winner. "Being born and raised in Louisiana, I couldn't think of a better business to get involved with. This endeavor isn't just for me, but it is to support my family and allows me to get further involved in my community."

Interested veterans should visit www.pjsfranchise.com/vets/ to enter their contact information and receive a franchise brochure. Once received, they will need to submit a one-minute video explaining how military service has prepared them to be a PJ's Coffee owner. Next year's application is now open and will run through January 31, 2021. The winner will be announced in February 2021.

"We are looking forward to working with Michael and welcoming him into our franchise system as the third winner of PJ's Coffee's franchise license giveaway. There are certain characteristics we look for in franchisees, and Michael checks every box," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "We have no doubt that Michael will proudly serve his community and exceed all of their expectations."

PJ's Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, hot, cold brew, frozen and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans. Pioneered by Founder Phyllis Jordan, PJ's famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a unique, cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the high-quality beans while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic. The coffeehouse also serves organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.

A prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $190,775 - $391,000 for non-traditional franchise units and $200,775 - $582,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu are adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit www.pjsfranchise.com .

ABOUT PJ'S COFFEE

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. With 42 years as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has 117 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

