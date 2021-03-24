PJ's Coffee Poised for Continued Franchise Growth in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans – a gourmet coffee company renowned for its fresh beans and superior-roasting techniques – announced the next phase of its franchise growth on Wednesday, which entails a reinforced presence in the ripe development states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

Currently, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand with a comforting coffeehouse experience that's just as memorable as the beverages themselves has established locations in Mississippi (10), Alabama (2) and Georgia (2). When assessing the active and future development pipeline, PJ's Coffee already has commitments from franchisees to introduce a total of 28 additional coffeehouses across the four states in the next two-to-three years.

One of the more prominent factors driving interest in PJ's Coffee's franchise opportunity is the heightened attraction to the QSR industry, specifically the coffee category. Its strength, stability and resilience has been on full display over the past 12 months, and PJ's Coffee is in prime position to maintain its growth momentum as the economy and entrepreneurial interest picks up.

"We are just scratching the surface regarding development within these states and therefore, there is a great opportunity to continue our expansion into this region," said Ryan Stansbury, vice president of franchise development for PJ's Coffee. "Expansion into these four states will not only improve market share and brand awareness but also contribute to the success of each franchised location through improved supply chain and cooperative marketing strategies."

This announcement comes on the heels of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) annual franchising economic outlook, which takes a quantitative look at the health and sustainability of the franchise industry.

The 2021 report echoes Stansbury's thoughts and aligns with PJ's Coffee's immediate expansion efforts. The IFA reports two of the top six states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth this year are Florida (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 6).

Additionally, the report estimates franchise businesses will create nearly 800,000 jobs in 2021, bringing the industry total to 8.3 million employed. This includes the 12 to 15 news jobs each PJ's Coffee restaurant accounts for.

Looking ahead over the next three years, PJ's Coffee estimates it will add 60-75 new jobs in Alabama, 108-135 in Florida, 48-60 in Georgia and 120-150 in Mississippi.

A prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $190,775 - $391,000 for non-traditional franchise units and $200,775 - $582,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu are adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 1800 square feet. PJ's Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support.

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit www.pjsfranchise.com .

ABOUT PJ'S COFFEE

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, sandwiches and a New Orleans inspired beignet. With 42 years as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has over 125 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

