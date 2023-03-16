PJ's Coffee Remains a Force in the Coffee Industry, Rises in Rank on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List

New Orleans-Based Coffeehouse Franchise Earns Prestigious Franchise Award

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee, the New Orleans based coffee concept, has been recognized as a top franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, once again earning their way onto their Franchise 500 list. The southern hospitality-centered brand is part of Ballard Brands, a family-owned hospitality and food service company.

The unique coffee concept was ranked No. 175 out of 500 other highly vetted franchise concepts on the list. The brand rose 105 spots compared to last year, which can only be attributed to the brand's dedication to growth, financial stability and franchisee success. The annual rankings are research-based, where cost, support and size are all factors that are taken into consideration.

"We have made significant efforts towards growth and development as a whole, and it is rewarding to be recognized with this prestigious ranking," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "Every single team member in our franchise system plays a role in our success, and we look forward to the progress we have planned for 2023."

The recognition follows the company's strong development year, including an increase in sales. Read more about the great achievements at PJ's Coffee in 2022 and momentum in: A Year of Great Achievements at PJ's Coffee.

The franchise known for its southern hospitality experience awarded 53 franchises representing 67 licenses and had a total of 23 new store openings throughout Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky, Colorado, Maryland, and South Carolina. Stansbury added, "We are on track to outshine this number and continue onwards for our growth."

Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 is the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking, and has become an essential source for prospective franchisees. The ranking each franchise earns is a direct testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity, and has large influence in the space.

PJ's Coffee has managed to stand out not only within the beverage industry, but more specifically the coffee category. Over the past three years, PJ's has awarded 234 licenses, opened 64 new locations and has achieved double digit same store sales year over year. With a strong pipeline of franchisees in development, the brand anticipates 40 new store openings this year.

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. Utilizing a special cold-drip process that makes the coffee less acidic, and protects the flavor of the beans for their cold brew, PJ's Coffee prioritizes the care that goes into their products. Their small-batch roasting process allows them to create unique profiles in a very consistent manner. A variety of flavored coffees, such as the famous Southern Pecan, are created in such a way that the nutritional facts are not altered, no added calories and no added sugar. With more than 155 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ's Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information visit pjsfranchise.com or follow PJ's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

