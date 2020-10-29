PK Acquires Nuvem Consulting

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced the acquisition of Nuvem Consulting, a leading cloud consultancy specializing in the Salesforce platform.

Since its inception in 2008, Nuvem Consulting has been widely regarded as a premier Salesforce consulting partner. It's unique expertise in building "lead to cash" applications and fully integrated software systems drives sales insights and eliminates process inefficiencies, while empowering business leaders with accurate reporting on performance and future trends. By joining forces, PK will grow its existing Salesforce practice and expand its expertise in delivering complete, end-to-end technology and customer experience solutions with the platform.

"Nuvem Consulting shares our ambition for helping clients simplify lead generation, manage their sales pipeline and cultivate meaningful connections that fuel memorable customer experiences," Stuart Price, EVP of experience platforms at PK, said. "This acquisition supports our vision and strategy to deliver the most complete Salesforce capabilities and accelerate digital transformation for enterprises. We're excited about their technology and talent, and delighted to welcome the Nuvem Consulting team to the PK family."

Harnessing the power of Salesforce, Nuvem Consulting's all-in-one software approach removes data silos and combines critical business functions (sales, marketing, pricing, quoting, inventory, customer service and billing) into one software platform.

The company's employees based in Nebraska will join PK's offices in Omaha.

"Together, PK and Nuvem Consulting will help clients set a new standard for digital transformation done right," Matt Dillion and Jack Pereira, co-founders at Nuvem Consulting, said. "We're thrilled to join forces with a global digital services firm that will build on and extend our ability to help clients enhance the value of their Salesforce investments."

The acquisition of Nuvem Consulting comes at a pivotal time in PK's rich history as it continues to expand and evolve to bring new capabilities to market and scale its operations while delivering technology-enabled experiences.

About Nuvem Consulting

Nuvem Consulting is a leading business technology consulting firm specializing in the Salesforce platform. We use Salesforce products to transform businesses for the future by connecting disparate systems and taking manual work out of internal processes. Our next-generation strategies improve customer experience and employee productivity. We offer a variety of services and packages from general consulting, to system implementation, custom development and ongoing support. Learn more at https://nuvemconsulting.com/

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK is over 4,000 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com .

