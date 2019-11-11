PK and Yotabites Team Up

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the experience engineering firm, today announced the acquisition of Yotabites, a boutique big data consultancy based in Kansas.

Yotabites is a trusted advisor for building specialized solutions that help clients fully maximize the use of information across digital, analog, historical, cloud and on-premise data sources. Its big data expertise and solutions enable enterprise companies to unlock real-time insights that drive effective decision-making and provide a competitive edge.

The firm is also the first RStudio-certified consultant and reseller in North America, and its skill with the platform strengthens PK's data science expertise. The acquisition bolsters PK's intelligence and analytics offerings, giving clients access to the full breadth of big data skillsets, capabilities and specializations.

"Data is a strategic asset for today's enterprise companies, and drawing relevant and accurate insights from data is essential for growth," PK Co-President Vijay Ijju said. "Many companies, however, struggle to operationalize their data at scale. By uniting PK's intelligence and analytics expertise with Yotabites' deep proficiency in big data, we can now deliver unrivaled, end-to-end solutions that help our clients unlock the power of their data."

"We're thrilled to be joining a global company that will grow our ability to drive tangible business results and quantifiable return on investment from data for clients," said Raj Nair, CEO at Yotabites. "By joining forces, we can forge the next level of data insights that our clients need to secure market leadership."

About Yotabites

Yotabites helps companies discover and integrate new big data sources and unlock business value from big data. We specialize in building and managing scalable big data platforms as well as developing big data products and solutions. Yotabites customers rely on our expertise to build and integrate solutions that bring together multitudes of data sources for real insights that have meaningful impact.

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK is over 3,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at prokarma.com.

