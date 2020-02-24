PK Announces Rebrand as it Realigns Focus on the Experience Economy

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced its rebrand from ProKarma to reflect a strategic focus on experience engineering. Following a multi-year acquisition strategy and transformation, the company is launching a new brand that elevates PK's expanded capabilities to create moments that matter.

This market category includes technology-powered digital and marketing touchpoints that enable high-impact brand connections like lifestyle apps, 5G and IOT transformations, personalized e-commerce and connected health care platforms. The move marks the start of PK's next evolution as it pursues substantial growth over the next few years.

"The powerful brand interactions that run the world all center on a single idea: connected experiences," Kris Klein, CMO at PK, said. "B2C and B2B customers now expect that the products and services they buy level up to a larger relationship rather than just being part of a single transaction. Our elevated and expanded capabilities enable us to help our clients identify, engineer and operate experiences that connect with customers in profound ways and deliver outcomes that unlock greater value and ROI."

PK's acquisitions over the past two years of companies that include Lenati, Connective DX, Gamma Partners, Vanick, and Yotabites empower PK to tap into the experience economy. With enhanced capabilities, the company now melds proven design and technology engineering expertise to bring a wide variety of experiences to life.

"We're a company of designers, makers, and builders that understand how to design, engineer, and deliver the connected experiences that our customers want," said Vijay Ijju, co-president at PK accountable for core industry verticals, digital service lines, and solutions. "We accelerate the delivery of outcomes by bringing together industry expertise and cutting–edge technology, and it's our craftsmanship that separates us from the pack."

PK has also significantly expanded its international footprint over the past year with two new offices in Mexico to create same-shore capabilities and increasing time zone support with a greater presence in South America. In addition, PK bolstered its scale in India with a new office in Bangalore. "With our new offices and added core capabilities, we are able to provide tailored client services teams with a blend of resourcing to accelerate project delivery," said Vivek Kumar, co-president at PK accountable for all international operations.

As a part of the rebrand, the brands of all of the companies PK has acquired have been retired. For information about PK's new brand, visit www.pkglobal.com.

