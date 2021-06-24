PK Appoints Diane Tryneski to Board of Directors

Former CDO and CTO at HBO and senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company brings extensive experience to PK

"Diane's extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will provide a unique and valuable perspective to our board," PK CEO Dinesh Venugopal said. "We are excited for Diane to join PK as we work to accelerate insights-based innovations to create experiences that are redefining what it means to connect with audiences."

Most recently, Tryneski served as the executive vice president, chief digital officer and chief technology officer of HBO, a $6.8 billion global premium television network and streaming service with over 142 million subscribers in 150 countries. She also played a strategic role in creating and launching HBO NOW, an on-demand streaming service that served as the foundation for HBO Max.

"The hallmark of my career has been achieving high-value outcomes through digital transformation, which is what PK does best," Tryneski said. "I look forward to bringing my leadership in operations and innovative customer experiences to the board."

Prior to HBO, Tryneski served as senior vice president at The Walt Disney Company, a $65.39 billion global media network, studio entertainment, parks and resorts and consumer products company. Before that, Tryneski was executive vice president at Discovery Communications, a $10.67 billion, global media and entertainment company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diane to PK's board. She brings a wealth of experience in scaling multibillion-dollar enterprises, and we will benefit greatly from her expertise and counsel as PK continues on its hyper-growth strategy," PK Board Member Julius Genachowski said.

PK has undergone significant growth and transformation to become the preeminent experience-led engineering firm with layered vertical expertise. Its intellectual property and unique integrated solution offerings around loyalty, API and RPA, among others, have empowered clients to achieve new levels of success.

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for clients' customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, which is backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com

