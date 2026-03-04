PK CONSUMER HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF HEALTHAID, A LEADING UK VMS PLAYER

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PK Consumer Health ("PK"), a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners and Damier Group, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire HealthAid Limited and HealthAid America Inc. (together, "HealthAid"), a leading supplier of high-quality VMS products to the independent pharmacy channel. This transaction represents PK's second add-on acquisition since Avista and Damier's investment in the platform in November 2025 and marks an important milestone in its strategy to become a leading "retail-first" VMS platform, bringing together strong local champions across Europe.

Headquartered in Harrow, UK, HealthAid is widely recognized as a high-quality VMS brand trusted by thousands of independent pharmacies globally. The company prides itself in offering a best-in-class service delivering a wide range of VMS products covering almost all categories and galenic formats. In addition to its direct operations in the UK and US, HealthAid is active in over 50 countries spanning Europe and international markets, through a network of trusted distributors with relationships often existing for over 30+ years.

The acquisition of HealthAid marks the next step in PK's strategy of becoming a leading player in the European "retail first" VMS space, with revenue approaching EUR 200m and experiencing double digit organic growth. Furthermore, PK continues to strengthen its management structure, unlock synergies and invest in its brands, setting the company up for continued growth. Next to organic growth initiatives, PK continues to actively pursue M&A opportunities throughout Europe.

Yvan Vindevogel, Chairman of PK Consumer Health, says: "We are pleased to welcome HealthAid and its team to the PK platform. By combining forces, we are confident that we can further accelerate growth by leveraging PK Consumer Health's capabilities and network, while building on HealthAid's strong market position and long heritage as one of pharmacists' preferred brands. As the second acquisition of the PK platform since November, this transaction represents another important step toward achieving our EUR 100 million EBITDA ambition."

The transaction is expected to close in March 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Eight Advisory, OC&C and Ropes & Gray advised PK Consumer Health on the transaction. Finvos DMCC and Higgs LLP advised HealthAid.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Damier Group

Damier Group is the Belgian based family office of serial entrepreneur Yvan Vindevogel. The family office mainly specializes in investing and building out platforms in Europe which anticipate and take advantage of long-term trends, leveraging its decade long experience and track record in consumer healthcare and the wider consumer space. This includes: Cooper Consumer Health, Vision Healthcare, Omega Pharma, TOCG, PK Consumer Health and Fagron amongst others.

For more information, visit www.damiergroup.be

About PK Consumer Health

PK Consumer Health is a consumer healthcare platform focused on consolidating leading national and regional champions across Europe. The platform was initiated with the acquisition of PK Benelux and its flagship Lucovitaal brand, followed by the acquisition of Puhdistamo in Finland. PK develops and markets a broad portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health products, distributed through drugstores, grocery retail, pharmacies and online channels, mainly in the Netherlands and the Nordics. In addition, the group supplies white-label and private-label medical devices to customers in more than 30 countries.

For more information contact

Kekst CNC

Daniel Yunger: [email protected]

James Lindsay: [email protected]

SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners