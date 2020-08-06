PK Expands BotScope Capabilities to Accelerate Enterprise Scalability and Multi-platform Operationalization

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced a new patent and expanded functionalities for its unified intelligent operations platform for Bots - BotScope®. These enhancements make it easier than ever to operationalize bots across the enterprise and bring insights and remediation for frictionless process automation.

While enterprise adoption of RPA has increased exponentially over the last year, few tools have emerged to help companies manage and unify intelligence from numerous bots and platforms at scale. PK's BotScope enables companies to reliably deploy, observe, trace and monitor bots from a variety of platforms in one unified dashboard. This empowers IT leaders with the enhanced visibility needed to predict failures, intervene quickly when errors occur, troubleshoot implementation challenges and optimize workflows with ease. With BotScope, organizations in any industry can increase the flexibility and continuity of digital operations.

"BotScope's newly patented technology provides peace of mind that organizational processes are being executed flawlessly," Ram Sathia, vice president of automation at PK, said. "It does the heavy lifting by automating bot management, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, and providing a comprehensive picture of bot performance. BotScope also reduces mean time to resolve bot failures, ensuring total resilient automated operations. This allows organizations to refocus their energies on more strategic business imperatives that positively impact the bottom line."

Since the platform's inception last fall, PK has introduced a number of new capabilities to provide resilient operations with automation, including:

Compliance and Governance: Ensures compliance with federal and corporate regulatory standards, including HIPAA, PHI, FHIR, 21 st Century Cures Act and PCI. Provides governance around bot execution and lifecycle and enables bots to be used for compliance purposes.

Ensures compliance with federal and corporate regulatory standards, including HIPAA, PHI, FHIR, 21 Century Cures Act and PCI. Provides governance around bot execution and lifecycle and enables bots to be used for compliance purposes. Unified Dashboard and Multi-RPA Tool Integration: Offers a highly accessible, 360 degree overview of bot performance from any device, which is customizable for business leaders and individual business units. Provides insight into how bots interact and impact each other.

Offers a highly accessible, 360 degree overview of bot performance from any device, which is customizable for business leaders and individual business units. Provides insight into how bots interact and impact each other. Full-spectrum Bot and Robotics Management: Pandemic volatility and uncertainty is pushing industries towards contactless customer support using chatbots, automated IT operations and causing the evolution of physical robots in factories and warehouse operations. The BotScope platform is built to scale not just for RPA bots but also for chatbots, AIOps and robotics.

"The power of our platform lies in the insights it brings into governing bots," Vijay Ijju, co-president, PK, said. "In the new normal, where enterprises are looking to fully automate business processes, the regulatory compliance and governance of these automated processes is a key strategic priority."

Forrester Research predicts that the market for RPA products and services is evolving furiously and on track to cross $16.2 billion by 2023 in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q4 2019 report. The analyst firm cites automation process identification and assessment, governance, control and management of bots as keys to attaining value and scale.

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK is over 3,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com .

