PK Launches Adobe Powered Connected Membership Offering

"Connected membership offers forward-looking companies a way to push the boundaries of how they drive deeper engagement with customers. We think of it as next-gen loyalty, bringing together an adept strategy, digital touchpoints and human connection," Clay Walton-House, managing director of integrated loyalty solutions at PK, said. "Our collaboration with Adobe and the invaluable customer insights and technology our team provides become the basis for both customer trust and brand resonance."

PK's Adobe-aligned accelerators and IP deliver the technology and integrated loyalty solutions needed to scale connected membership across industries, helping organizations to gain a complete understanding of their customers' needs and how to engage and retain them as well as align on the people, processes and technology shifts needed to accelerate loyalty transformation.

As a Solution Partner delivering strategic value with Adobe for more than a decade, PK has a wealth of experience in achieving strong business outcomes with Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Experience Platform.

PK's leadership in enterprise loyalty has garnered honors spanning recent recognition in the Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 report by Forrester Research, to being named in the 2019 Loyalty Wave as a leader for the strength of its services.

To learn more about PK's new connected membership offering and how it helps enterprise clients reinvent their loyalty initiatives, visit https://pkglobal.com/connected-membership.

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

