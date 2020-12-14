PK Named in Independent Research Firm's Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 report

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, has been recognized by Forrester Research in its Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 report as a mid-size vendor.

Forrester's inclusion of PK continues the independent research firm's recognition of the company as its strategy and design division, Lenati (now a part of the PK brand), previously ranked in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019.

Forrester's report is intended to help B2C marketers grow their knowledge of the loyalty marketing vendor landscape, understand the value created by diverse sets of vendors, and select partners based on size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus. Forrester included loyalty marketing vendors in the report, which "help marketers to develop loyalty strategies and to design, execute, and measure loyalty tactics – including programs – that retain, reward, and recognize customers."

PK leverages technology, design and strategy to help enterprise clients craft loyalty initiatives that provide tangible customer and business value. Its end-to-end approach to loyalty enables companies to build powerful emotional and behavioral bonds with customers that drive strong engagement, increased revenue and market leadership.

The report, authored by Forrester analysts Emily Collins and David Novitzky, says that, "Consumer loyalty manifests emotionally and behaviorally; you need a strategy that addresses both. The success of that strategy does not solely hinge on your ability to manage points and deliver targeted discounts."

PK's approach to loyalty empowers companies to completely rethink how they build customer experiences, impacting acquisition, share-of-wallet, retention in the process.

"We help organizations shift loyalty from being a program they execute to an outcome that they achieve through every customer interaction," Clay Walton-House, managing director of integrated loyalty services at PK, said. "We believe Forrester's listing of PK among loyalty marketing providers indicates the unique value that our methodology provides."

To learn more about the current state of loyalty programs and how brands can build emotional connections with customers, watch PK's webinar featuring guest speaker, Forrester analyst Emily Collins: Loyalty On-demand: Digital Engagement in a Post-COVID World.

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,000 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

