PK Names Anjan Sur as Chief Financial Officer

"I have been honored to help lead PK through its growth and I have so much pride in all that our team has created together," Stack said. "Through the years, we've added amazing talent, leadership and marquee customers, while retaining our culture of transparency and humility. My years with PK have been a gift and I'm excited to watch as the company forges ahead on its growth path with leadership from Anjan."

PK Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Venugopal said that he deeply appreciates the expertise and scale that Stack has brought to the team. "Craig has been a driving force behind our growth and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire PK team, I want to thank Craig for his exceptional leadership and dedication to our company.

"PK is on a significant growth trajectory and we don't anticipate that changing as we look to the future. I am delighted to welcome Anjan to PK as we continue capitalizing on market opportunities and drive forward on executing our growth strategy."

With a robust career spanning more than two decades in corporate finance and business operations, Anjan brings deep leadership experience and expertise in profit and loss management, mergers and acquisitions, technology implementation, commercial strategy and talent development.

Prior to joining PK, Sur spent more than 16 years at Cognizant Technology Solutions, playing a critical supporting role in the IT services consultancy major's 40x revenue growth over the course of his tenure. He held multiple senior positions at Cognizant, most recently senior vice president (enterprise transformation head and global head of FP&A). He worked out of the company's New York and London offices.

"I am very excited to be joining PK at this time of unprecedented growth and opportunity," Sur said. "I look forward to working with the PK team to drive overall direction and advancement of the company in the years ahead."

Beyond his deep leadership expertise in corporate finance and operations, Sur also comes to PK with a global view of business. He has lived and worked across the world, including in Bangalore, London, Amsterdam and New York.

"Having a global view on the industry, customer and partner landscape is a critical component to our growth strategy and something that Anjan inherently brings to the organization," PK Co-founder and Co-president Vijay Ijju said. "Craig has been with us since the early years and will be missed by everyone at PK. As CFO, Anjan will build upon the strong foundation laid by Craig and provide big-picture thinking as well as necessary oversight and structure."

PK's substantial growth and transformation has propelled it to becoming the preeminent experience engineering firm with layered vertical expertise. Its intellectual property and unique integrated solution offerings around loyalty, API and robotic process automation, among others, have empowered clients to achieve new levels of high-value outcomes.

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

