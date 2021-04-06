PK Promotes Nancy Peterson to Chief People Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global digital services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, announced today that Nancy Peterson has been promoted to the role of chief people officer.

Peterson, who formerly served as PK's executive vice president, global resourcing, will lead all aspects of human resources, including strategy, recruitment, talent engagement, training and development, and performance management.

"As the experience engineering firm, our people are the engine behind delivering incredible experiences and outcomes for our clients," Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of PK, said. "Nancy's role is pivotal in shaping our people organization to support our business transformation and growth, and I can't think of anyone better suited to lead the way as we continue to build on our successes."

Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition and management. She joined PK in 2005 to help build and grow the company's talent organization, which today includes more than 4,500 employees across four countries.

"Our culture has always been our strategic differentiator and our people team under Nancy's leadership have been outstanding in preserving, strengthening and permeating our distinct culture globally," Vivek Kumar, co-founder and co-president at PK, said.

"Nancy's leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build an agile culture of diversity, inclusivity and personal growth, while attracting and retaining the talent to meet the evolving needs of our business," Vijay Ijju, co-founder and co-president at PK, said. "Nancy has been an integral member of PK since the company's inception, and I am excited to see her stepping into this new role and continuing to drive our talent organization forward.

"It's exciting to move into an expanded role at PK where I can continue to grow with the company," said Peterson. "I look forward to paving the way for future growth by cultivating a process and environment where our most critical asset – our employees – can learn, feel valued and grow."

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

