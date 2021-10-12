PK Receives HITRUST CSF Certification for Data Security Excellence

Third-party assessment confirms PK security controls meet industry standards and best practices Tweet this

"In the past year, the industry has seen unprecedented data breaches that highlighted widespread vulnerabilities. PK is steadfastly committed to continuously strengthening our security strategies to ensure confidential, sensitive and proprietary information is protected," said Tom Mitchell, Executive Vice President, Global Delivery at PK. "Our mission is to always conduct proper due diligence, deliver sustained value to our clients and accelerate business outcomes, while meeting data security requirements. This validation is further affirmation of our ability to do so."

Designing and engineering to protect against next-generation data breaches is critical for enterprises looking to modernize their information security strategies in the post-pandemic era. This is especially mission critical for organizations in the healthcare, telecommunications and financial industries, who have access to personal patient and client data. PK's compliance with industry security standards helps brands innovate and solve for those complex challenges while keeping pace with rapidly evolving customer expectations and market demands.

