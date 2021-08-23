PK Recognized as a Leader in 2021 Loyalty Services Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

PK receives the highest possible scores in the loyalty strategy services, vision, and execution and innovation roadmap Tweet this

"Our team specializes in creating original and exceptional personal experiences that deliver intelligent design and drive fierce customer loyalty," said Jodi Rausch, senior director of integrated loyalty solutions at PK. "Being recognized as a leader by Forrester for what we believe is our work and for the relationships we build is a source of pride for us at PK. To us, this recognition is especially significant given our continued commitment to pivot at the speed of customer need and reimagine loyalty programs for better customer engagement and connection during the pandemic."

For over a decade, the PK loyalty team has partnered with enterprises across industries to innovate, evolve and refine effective methods in customer attraction, retention and loyalty. This is the second time in the past 12 months that Forrester has recognized the firm for its loyalty services—PK was included in Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020.

"Our comprehensive approach to understanding and executing successful loyalty programs that encourage and grow continuous brand engagement sets PK apart," said PK CEO Dinesh Venugopal. "We're excited to continue trailblazing the future of customer experiences and empowering enterprises with the custom, future-fluent tools and solutions needed to accelerate business outcomes and drive sustainable, transformational value."

Designing and engineering for next-generation loyalty—and the premium consumers today place on accessibility and autonomy—is critical for brands looking to modernize in the post-pandemic era. PK's customer-centric strategies innovate and solve for those complex challenges while keeping pace with rapidly evolving customer expectations and market demands.

PK has undergone significant growth and transformation to become the preeminent experience-led engineering firm with layered vertical expertise. The company builds end-to-end experience ecosystems and unique integrated solution offerings around loyalty, API and RPA, among others, which accelerate outcomes and drive transformational value for clients.

To learn more about PK's loyalty services and how they help enterprises future-proof their loyalty initiatives, visit https://pkglobal.com/improve-customer-loyalty/.

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for clients' customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, which is backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 5,000 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

