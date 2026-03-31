PK1Cloud a division of Perr&Knight and Pythia Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Intelligence to the P&C Insurance Market

Combining three decades of P&C expertise with agentic AI to shape the future of insurance decision-making.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PK1Cloud, the integrated cloud platform division of Perr&Knight, one of the nation's largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Pythia, an AI-native intelligence platform built for the property & casualty insurance industry.

The integration brings Pythia's AI capabilities directly into PK1Cloud's regulatory and product development workflows, powering them with real-time market intelligence and autonomous decision support. Insurers benefit from an environment where deep industry expertise and cutting-edge AI align to support faster, better-informed decisions.

A Complementary Alliance Built for the Modern Insurance Market

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight has spent more than three decades supporting the P&C industry with actuarial consulting, product development, state filings, regulatory compliance, statistical reporting, and predictive analytics. PK1Cloud extends that work as a scalable, cloud-based ecosystem that unifies solutions across the insurance product lifecycle from rate development through regulatory approval and beyond.

Launched in 2024, Pythia is an AI-native intelligence platform that turns the insurance industry's most complex market and regulatory data into real-time, decision-ready insights. Combining more than 30 years of structured insurer data with AI trained on over 30 million regulatory filing documents, Pythia embeds intelligence directly into core workflows—enabling insurers to move from insight to execution in real time and operate with a sustained competitive advantage.

What This Partnership Delivers

Together, PK1Cloud and Pythia enable insurance organizations to move beyond reactive compliance and operational management toward proactive, intelligence-driven decision-making embedded directly within core workflows. Clients will benefit from:

Agentic AI embedded directly within PK1Cloud's Product and Filing applications, transforming rate and policy form development into faster, more informed execution.

Real-time, intelligence-driven decision-making for carriers, MGAs, and brokers, supported by Perr&Knight's consultants and Pythia's AI and analytics team.

Continuous access to market and competitor intelligence, with benchmarking capabilities that enable consistent, like-for-like performance comparisons.

A unified, end-to-end operating environment spanning product design, filing, compliance, and ongoing market monitoring, powered by embedded AI and real-time data.

Executive Perspectives

"AI is creating enormous opportunities in insurance, but its value increases when it's integrated into trusted operational systems and high-quality data environments. PK1Cloud provides that foundation by bringing together Perr&Knight's regulatory, actuarial, and product expertise within a secure, cloud-based platform designed for the insurance product lifecycle. By combining PK1Cloud's structured workflows and governance with Pythia's AI-driven insights, insurers can make faster, better-informed decisions while maintaining strong standards for data security, intellectual property protection, and regulatory transparency."

— Tim Perr, Managing Principal & CEO, Perr&Knight

"At Perr&Knight, we have spent 30 years earning the trust of the P&C industry by delivering expert, dependable, and innovative solutions. PK1Cloud represents our boldest vision yet, a platform that brings together the full breadth of our services and expertise into a single, powerful ecosystem. Our partnership with Pythia accelerates that vision by adding a layer of AI-driven market intelligence that our clients simply cannot get anywhere else. This is what the future of insurance operations looks like."

— Bob Cericola, Principal & Director of PK1Cloud, Perr&Knight

"For decades, insurance decisions have relied on fragmented data and manual analysis. This partnership changes that. By embedding Pythia's agentic AI directly into PK1Cloud, we are bringing real-time, decision-ready intelligence into the core of how products are built, filed, and managed. Powered by decades of structured market data and tens of millions of regulatory filings, our models operate across vast datasets to automate complex analysis and generate actionable output in real time, enabling insurers to move faster, operate more efficiently, and compete with a level of precision that was not previously possible."

— Dimitris Paterakis, Co-Founder & CEO, Pythia

Availability

The integrated PK1Cloud + Pythia offering will be available to carriers, MGAs, brokers, and program administrators in Q2 2026. Interested organizations can contact either company to schedule a demonstration and discuss how the partnership can support their strategic and operational priorities.

About PK1Cloud — A Division of Perr&Knight

PK1Cloud is Perr&Knight's integrated, cloud-based platform of insurance services, built to move products from concept to market with speed and certainty. Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the P&C and life, accident & health industries. With offices nationwide and more than 150 insurance professionals, including 30+ credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the US. For more information, visit www.perrknight.com.

About Pythia

Pythia is an AI-native intelligence platform purpose-built for the Property & Casualty insurance industry. Founded in 2024, Pythia transforms complex market and regulatory data into real-time, decision-ready insight by combining more than 30 years of structured insurer data with agentic AI trained on over 30 million regulatory filing documents. By embedding intelligence directly into core workflows, Pythia enables carriers, brokers, and investors to move from insight to execution with greater speed, precision, and competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.pythiains.com.

Contact: Scott Knight

[email protected]

310.230.9339 EXT. 2

SOURCE Perr&Knight