PKF Clear Thinking Integrates with PKF O'Connor Davies

Existing PKF Clear Thinking offering reclassified as "Turnaround and Restructuring Services" under PKF O'Connor Davies' Strategy and Transaction Advisory practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, announced that its subsidiary, PKF Clear Thinking, will transition under the PKF O'Connor Davies name, effective January 29, 2025. PKF Clear Thinking's business lifecycle advisory solutions will be rebranded as "Turnaround and Restructuring Services" within PKF O'Connor Davies' Strategy and Transaction Advisory practice, reflecting the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and specialized advisory solutions.

As part of this transition, PKF Clear Thinking's Chief Executive Officer, Stuart H. Kessler, will assume the role of Senior Advisor, continuing to provide strategic guidance and expertise. In addition, Partners Patrick Diercks and Joseph Marchese will step into key leadership roles, overseeing the newly formed Turnaround and Restructuring Services practice.

"This integration consolidates the services and strengths of our experts with those of our colleagues across PKF O'Connor Davies to streamline our offerings and, ultimately, better serve our clients," said Stuart H. Kessler, Senior Advisor at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Despite changes to our branding, our commitment to trusted service and exceptional quality remains. We look forward to strengthening our client partnerships and delivering even greater value as one unified team."

PKF Clear Thinking has been a subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies since 2021 and has contributed to the growth of the organization's financial advisory and restructuring, bankruptcy advisory, process and performance improvement, and creditors' rights services. The team has continually been recognized as a leading provider of turnaround and restructuring solutions, most recently awarded the "Section 363 Sale of the Year" by The M&A Advisor's 18th Annual Turnaround Awards in March 2024.

