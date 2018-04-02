PKWARE Featured in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To compile the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"PKWARE delivers the tools and resources that our partners need to solve data security challenges and build successful businesses," said Miller Newton, CEO of PKWARE. "The channel continues to play a crucial role in our success, and we are honored that our partner program has been recognized by CRN among the best in the industry."

PKWARE recognizes the importance of building quality partnerships to deliver data security offerings that help customers reduce their risk and protect their sensitive information, intellectual property and brand reputation. The PKWARE Partner Program is designed to provide partners with the tools and support needed at every stage of the sales cycle to help service customers quickly and easily. With attractive margins that pay for performance, there are no revenue thresholds or certification requirements keeping partners from reaching their maximum potential.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide helps them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @PKWARE to @CRN 2018 Partner Program Guide #CRNPPG www.CRN.com/ppg

About PKWARE

PKWARE has been a trusted leader in global business data protection and encryption for 30 years. PKWARE's solutions keep data safe from internal and external cybersecurity threats for more than 30,000 enterprise customers, including 200 government entities. Its software-defined solutions provide cost-effective and easy-to-implement protection that is transparent to end-users and simple for IT to administer and control. For more information, please visit www.pkware.com

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Sara Stephens

+1 (646) 428-0675

pkware@allisonpr.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195|

mturpin@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pkware-featured-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300622190.html

SOURCE PKWARE

Related Links

http://www.pkware.com

