PKWARE Honored as a Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Award

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, was named a Stevie® Award winner in the Cybersecurity Solution category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® today.

PK Protect for z/OS, part of the PK Protect platform, empowers organizations to accurately discover and protect their critical data stored in large VSAM clusters, sequential (extended and GDG), Partitioned (and extended), and Tape data sets on IBM Z mainframes.

PKWARE's CEO, Spencer Kupferman, says, "PK Protect for z/OS embodies our commitment to innovation and data security excellence. This solution not only reflects our expertise in mainframe security but also our relentless pursuit of safeguarding our customer's most critical assets."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration.

Here's what the judges said about PK Protect for z/OS:

"PK Protect for z/OS solves the problem of finding and protecting sensitive data on their IBM Z mainframes. It offers unmatched accuracy in discovering and safeguarding critical information across various data sets. This empowers businesses to comply with regulations, minimize data breach costs, and identify sensitive data across environments. PK Protect helps reduce manual efforts, support internal policies, and prepare for future security challenges." - American Business Award Judge

"PK Protect for z/OS is a robust solution for data security on IBM Z mainframes, offering unique features like SchemaLink Technology. It solves the issue of sensitive data duplication, replication, and proliferation. It offers a secure method for managing personally identifiable information (PII). It is specifically designed for IBM Z mainframes, which sets it apart from many other data security solutions and not much competition." - American Business Award Judge

