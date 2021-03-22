PKWARE Unveils New Branding and Launches New PK Protect Solution Suite

MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, announced today a rebrand and product relaunch under the new PK Protect, an integrated product suite that adds enhanced data discovery and protection functionality due to its recent acquisition of Dataguise.

To recognize the new capabilities and opportunities, PKWARE has rebranded with a new look, including a fresh website and a company logo. The updated logo is made up of a shield (protection) and a checkmark (verification), instantly aligning with PKWARE's mission. The company's newly integrated product suite and look and feel further builds upon that mission to help its customers find and secure their most valuable data.

"PKWARE's new logo further underscores our commitment to fiercely protect data everywhere it travels," said Spencer Kupferman, CEO of PKWARE. "Joining both PKWARE and Dataguise capabilities under the PK Protect brand better demonstrates our abilities in data discovery, protection, data privacy, and our commitment to providing the marketplace with the cutting-edge technology that addresses both data security and privacy operations."

The PK Protect product suite comprises everything customers need to secure their most sensitive data and meet their compliance goals by finding sensitive data in structured, unstructured, and semi-structured content supporting detection, remediating sensitive data exposure for risk and compliance obligations, and tracking how and where sensitive data is being accessed. The suite encompasses the following solutions:

PK Discovery : Building the foundation for business sensitive data management and privacy protection by finding any and all sensitive and private data wherever it lives in the enterprise

: Building the foundation for business sensitive data management and privacy protection by finding any and all sensitive and private data wherever it lives in the enterprise PK Classification : Keeping a fast, dynamic and continuous record of the types of sensitive data an organization has

: Keeping a fast, dynamic and continuous record of the types of sensitive data an organization has PK Encryption : Dynamically encrypting data in motion or at rest on the broadest platform in the industry

: Dynamically encrypting data in motion or at rest on the broadest platform in the industry PK Masking : Applying masking or redaction of sensitive information across petabytes of data

: Applying masking or redaction of sensitive information across petabytes of data PK Privacy: Complying seamlessly with data privacy regulations within multiple jurisdictions

"The accelerated shift to remote or hybrid work resulting from the pandemic further underscores the need for more effective security solutions that understand that data is the new security perimeter," Kupferman continued. "PKWARE is setting the industry standard by creating a world where seamless, transparent and comprehensive data security is the norm by providing innovative solutions that automatically protect sensitive data at all times without sacrificing productivity, regardless of how or where data is stored and used."

Founded in 1986, PKWARE now supports more than 1,200 customers, including seven of the top 10 financial institutions in the US. Its global presence includes 270 employees in seven global office locations spanning three continents. PKWARE's arrival on the tech scene began with creation of the ZIP file, which became the worldwide standard for file archiving. Over the last decade PKWARE has become a trusted data discovery, remediation, and monitoring provider to organizations all over the world.

About PKWARE

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security and compliance. To learn more, visit www.PKWARE.com.

