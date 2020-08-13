PLA Founder & CEO to Join Minority Education & Social Entrepreneurship Panel

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phalen Leadership Academies Founder & CEO Earl Martin Phalen will join the virtual InnoPower Beyond 2020 Minority Business Conference panel as the largest African-American led school turnaround network in the country.

The panel titled The New Face of Social Entrepreneurship: Education CEOs will take place on August 29th from 2:20 pm – 3:00 pm with a focus on providing solutions and equipping attendees with the knowledge, resources, and skills for minorities to thrive in entrepreneurship, social capital, finance, technology, and social innovation.

"There are very few African-American run and led school turnaround operators in the country, yet these operators primarily serve communities of color," said Phalen. "We take pride in being a transformative leader in this space-- working to make a difference for our children and our communities. We close achievement gaps and provide resources for whole families supporting not just academics, but also social-emotional and economic growth. I'm honored to be able to share ideas and solutions with participants of the Beyond 2020 panel to learn and discuss how we can increase our impact together."

InnoPower, LLC teamed up with the Indy Recorder and The Indy Chamber to present this 2nd annual for minority business groups whose members face distinct challenges while recovering from a year of disease and uncertainty. The event is designed to highlight innovations in minority communities, create opportunities for capacity building, and leverage external financing and networks.

JuDonne Hemingway, Senior Managing Director of Leadership Development at Teach for America will moderate the panel discussion between Phalen and other education leaders, including Kimberly Neal-Brannum, Founder and Executive Director of Believe Schools Indy, Executive Director of Thrival Indy Academy, India Hui. Click here for more information .

