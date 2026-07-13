PLAB Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Photronics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Photronics, Inc. ("Photronics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLAB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 4, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Photronics led investors to believe that it could accurately project its revenue and growth. The Company's optimistic statements were not in line with the reality of its operations, such as its high-end chip design release pipeline suffering from severe bottlenecks. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Photronics, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm