PLAB UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Photronics, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on "Trusted Mask" and "Robust Global Order" Representations That Allegedly Inflated PLAB Stock Before 36% Collapse

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: December 10, 2025 through May 27, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Photronics shares lost $19.49 per share, falling 36.42% in a single trading session after the Company disclosed that its widely promoted high-end growth story had slowed. The Court has set September 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged "Trusted Mask" and "Robust Order" Positioning

The lawsuit asserts that during the Class Period, management repeatedly positioned Photronics as uniquely advantaged in the semiconductor photomask industry by emphasizing its status as the "only U.S. headquartered company that can produce trusted masks" operating the "only commercial high-end U.S. trusted mask facility." These statements, the action claims, were designed to assure investors that mainstream market softness posed minimal risk because the Company's strategic pivot toward high-end markets would drive sustained growth.

As alleged, management paired this competitive positioning with characterizations of "robust global order patterns" and "order demand [that] remains healthy" to create a narrative of unstoppable momentum. The complaint contends these representations were materially misleading because they omitted critical information about deteriorating conditions in the design release pipeline that had already begun undermining the Company's growth trajectory.

Why "Robust Order" Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The securities action claims that by framing market conditions as fundamentally supportive, management led investors to believe that any seasonal softness following the Chinese New Year holiday would be minor and temporary. Key allegations include:

Management described mainstream IC weakness as "stabilized" while allegedly knowing that broader pipeline bottlenecks were worsening

knowing that broader pipeline bottlenecks were worsening The Company touted a "second consecutive quarterly record" in high-end IC revenue during Q1 2026 while the post-holiday recovery that would sustain those levels had already begun to stall

Executives emphasized capacity expansion plans at Boise and Allen facilities as evidence of demand strength, allegedly obscuring that elevated fab utilization rates were preventing customers from releasing new designs

obscuring that elevated fab utilization rates were preventing customers from releasing new designs The "trusted mask" narrative allegedly diverted investor attention from the reality that geopolitical uncertainty and memory supply constraints were freezing customer decision-making

diverted investor attention from the reality that geopolitical uncertainty and memory supply constraints were freezing customer decision-making Management characterized the anticipated Q2 seasonal dip as primarily a brief holiday effect, as alleged , when internal visibility already showed a much deeper and more prolonged slowdown

Geopolitical Framing in the Photomask Sector

The complaint further contends that management selectively invoked geopolitical themes to support bullish positioning. Executives highlighted semiconductor reshoring trends and growing U.S. demand as tailwinds for Photronics, while allegedly failing to disclose that the same geopolitical forces, including the U.S.-Iran conflict and trade policy uncertainty, were actively suppressing customer tape-out activity.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company builds its growth narrative around competitive positioning and order strength, shareholders are entitled to know when those very conditions are deteriorating." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLAB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLAB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its high-end IC order pipeline, the sustainability of its "trusted mask" competitive positioning, and the anticipated seasonal recovery following Chinese New Year. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.42%, a decline of $19.49 per share, after the Company disclosed that its Q2 fiscal 2026 results fell well below expectations and that IC revenue had collapsed 11% sequentially. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP