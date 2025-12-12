PLACE Hires Former Executives From Homeward, Realtor.com, and Movoto to Accelerate Its Leadership in Proptech Homeownership Ecosystem

PLACE welcomes industry leaders Nikki Miller, Jamie Jatzlau, and Claire Dunham

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLACE, the real estate industry's only integrated technology, business services, and consumer platform for top-performing teams, announced today the addition of three seasoned leaders to its executive ranks: Nikki Miller, formerly of Movoto; Jamie Jatzlau, most recently with Realtor.com and previously General Counsel for OpCity and Keller Williams Realty International; and Claire Dunham, most recently Chief Operations Officer for Homeward and previously with ShippingEasy and OutboundEngine.

PLACE appoints 3 new executives

These hires reflect PLACE's commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to support the company's rapid scale, expand its national footprint, and further its mission to deliver the dream of homeownership through a seamless, end-to-end experience.

Together, Nikki, Jamie, and Claire bring decades of combined expertise across real estate operations, legal and regulatory strategy, marketplace growth, and innovative proptech leadership.

"As PLACE expands our consumer services, leaders who understand the full homeownership journey are mission critical," said PLACE Co-Founder Ben Kinney. "Nikki, Jamie, and Claire bring experience from some of the most influential companies in our industry, and their expertise will help us accelerate our impact."

Nikki Miller joins PLACE as Vice President of Growth, bringing extensive experience in operational excellence, product-driven strategy, and scaling high-growth real estate platforms.

Jamie Jatzlau, now PLACE's General Counsel, brings a powerful blend of corporate, technology, AI, compliance, and real estate expertise – strengthening PLACE's legal and strategic foundation as the company continues to innovate and the path to a potential IPO.

Claire Dunham, newly appointed Senior Vice President of Title Operations and Strategy, adds significant strategic and operational depth in the proptech space, with a proven track record of scaling modern homeownership solutions and deep expertise across both title and mortgage processes.

The three leaders will play instrumental roles across strategy, operations, partner experience, and organizational growth – further strengthening PLACE's position as the most comprehensive platform spanning real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services.

"We have an aspirational mission for this industry, our bar is high, and we are committed to reaching it," said PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez. "Adding Nikki, Jamie, and Claire to our leadership team underscores our commitment to building an unmatched organization capable of redefining what professionals and consumers should expect from a modern homeownership platform."

About PLACE

PLACE is a category-defining real estate and homeownership technology platform that partners with top real estate agents and teams to deliver integrated technology, business services, and an end-to-end consumer experience. PLACE operates across real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services, creating a seamless journey from search to closing and beyond. For more information, visit www.PLACE.com .

SOURCE PLACE Inc.