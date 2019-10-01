PlaceIQ Named One Of Crain's Best Places To Work In New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ , the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced its selection as one of New York City's Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business. For the sixth year in a row, PlaceIQ is one of only 100 companies to be honored in the listing, which highlights standout employers in terms of employee engagement, satisfaction, benefits, and more. The listing, now in its twelfth year, recognizes companies that "go above and beyond to nurture inspiring and supportive workplaces," and is validated through a comprehensive employee survey and company feedback about the workplace environment, culture, cooperation, results-based incentives, and employee benefits.

"Since our first day, PlaceIQ has focused on creating a culture that nurtures inspiration and an environment of collaboration," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "This accolade from Crain's New York Business for a sixth year in a row belongs to our team—who are responsible for building our culture every day. The resulting innovations this environment produces makes our customers the true winners."

Data for the survey was supplied by contracted independent research firm Best Companies Group, which is responsible for the entire registration and survey process, analysis of the data, and final rankings. Crain's New York Business only reports on the results of the data provided by Best Companies Group and does not have any input into the rankings.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

