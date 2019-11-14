PlaceIQ Now Available In AWS Data Exchange

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced the company's data is now available in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. Now, any business can subscribe to PlaceIQ's aggregated location-based insights to understand consumer foot traffic and visitation in minutes via AWS Marketplace.

AWS Data Exchange makes accessing and subscribing to PlaceIQ's visit stream data easy. Customers can now effortlessly browse, subscribe, and download PlaceIQ data sets in a matter of seconds, and seamlessly store and use licensed data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) or other AWS services for data analytics. All license terms, including usage rights, are standardized and available for participating providers and subscribers with a simple, click-through agreement process.

"As demand for our location data has materially increased, and as the industries wishing to harness it have multiplied, offering our aggregated location data to our existing and prospective AWS customers on AWS Data Exchange was a very natural choice for us," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "Using AWS Data Exchange to distribute our datasets allows us to focus our resources on building new and innovative products for our customers while ensuring access to them can be rendered virtually self-service—transforming our potential market reach. We are proud to be an AWS Data Exchange Launch Partner."

"We are delighted to welcome PlaceIQ to AWS Data Exchange," said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "By leveraging AWS Data Exchange for their new data subscriptions, customers can spend more time gleaning intelligence from PlaceIQ data sets they acquire, and less time on complex procurement and provisioning."

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

SOURCE PlaceIQ

Related Links

https://www.placeiq.com/

