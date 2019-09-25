PlaceIQ Partners With Media Horizons And Colangelo To Help Filippo Berio Brands Reach Walmart Consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced results of a partnership with response marketing agency Media Horizons and brand behaviorists Colangelo which successfully helped CPG client Filippo Berio deliver highly targeted ads to visitors of select Walmart locations that carry Filippo Berio products, effectively minimizing waste and delivering a 4.09x lift over the control group.

A combination of PlaceIQ location data and IRI purchase data allowed Filippo Berio to reach unique audiences who purchase cooking and salad oils, natural or organic health food, and also visit select Walmart locations key to the brand's distribution. In addition, the custom audiences enabled a theme of "foodie-centric" messaging that showcased a gallery of products with educational and vibrant content designed to appeal to their target audiences.

"Filippo Berio began crafting olive oil in 1867, taking care to make products with authenticity, quality, and purity," said Meghan Boyd, Brand Manager at SALOV North America Corp./Filippo Berio. "We are thrilled to see the results of this campaign, using the latest technology, to further our brand awareness and to share our message with consumers that are passionate about food. We are also proud to have partners in this campaign, Media Horizons, PlaceIQ, and Colangelo, who believe in us and our values to bring this campaign to life."

Additional key learnings about the responding target audience for this campaign included indexed income ranges, purchase habits, other grocery store visitation, and lifestyle indicators—such as a propensity for budget-friendly fashion brands, and gadget/gaming interests.

PlaceIQ's location-intelligence platform ingests and processes billions of movement data points from over 200MM unique anonymous devices to understand the places visited in their consumer journey. By matching this movement data with verified locations, PlaceIQ can create highly custom audiences for activation. Through PlaceIQ's measurement tools, brands can match high quality, real-world visitation metrics to a wide array of key marketing applications.

"Media Horizons crafts impactful shopper plans that leverage the latest ad tech to generate targeted reach throughout the shopper journey and consideration through point of sale," said Erica DePalma, SVP Digital Marketing at Media Horizons. "We are delighted to partner with Filippo Berio, Colangelo, and PlaceIQ to drive trial and increase household penetration."

"At Colangelo, we apply proven science to uncover human behaviors, rituals, and truths that have existed for thousands of years—and then we employ our findings to attach brands to consumers," said Don Growhoski, Owner, Managing Partner, Colangelo. "We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Filippo Berio to craft an attachment strategy—and then to activate it in the marketplace."

"We are honored to have played our part in the innovative work of brands like Felipo Berrio to truly understand consumer behavior through location" said Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ. "Our work with Media Horizons illustrates the impact that quality location and mapping technology - paired with purchase data - can have in the CPG space, where every point in the consumer journey is critical, and reach without waste is essential."

For more information on this partnership, please download the case study at https://www.placeiq.com/case-studies/ .

About Filippo Berio

Filippo Berio Olive Oil is marketed, sold and distributed by SALOV North America Corp. (SNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SALOV S.p.A., based in Lucca, Italy, one of the most prestigious olive oil producers in the world. The brand, which first appeared in the United States in the late 1800s, honors the vision and olive oil expertise of its founder when making high-quality, great-tasting olive oil easily available, and easily understandable, to the American consumer. Today, Filippo Berio Olive Oil is sold in over 90 countries, and is enjoyed by millions of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit FilippoBerio.com .

About Media Horizons

Founded in 1988, Media Horizons, Inc. is an entrepreneurial, independently owned integrated response marketing agency located in Norwalk, CT. We specialize in helping companies cost effectively generate new customers and maximize their lifetime value through a complete suite of offline and digital marketing services. www.mediahorizons.com

About Colangelo

Colangelo is a Connecticut-based marketing agency. We help our clients succeed by connecting their brands to the hearts and minds of consumers. We do this by humanizing brands through our proprietary methodology, Brand Attachment. Brand Attachment enables brands, including Diageo, Davidoff, Ocean Spray and Pladis to do more than simply attract consumers – it attaches them. For more information, please visit www.Colangelo-sm.com or contact Alyson Tardif at atardif@colangelo-sm.com .

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

SOURCE PlaceIQ

