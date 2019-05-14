PlaceIQ Partners With PMG To Measure Real-Time Impact Of In-Store Holiday Foot Traffic

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced results of a partnership with digital marketing agency PMG , which sought to better understand the real-time impact of media campaigns on in-store foot traffic during the 2018 holiday shopping season, as tested on PMG client Old Navy .

PlaceIQ's Place Visit Stream was accessed by PMG through its valued DSP partner, The Trade Desk , in order to measure true foot traffic impact and return on ad spend for all holiday campaign tactics used during the 2018 holiday season. By having near real-time access to foot traffic data in-platform, PMG was able to optimize quickly toward strategies driving the best in-store results. PMG used high-impact, rich media ad units to maximize the impact of their audience discoveries—for example, they were able to harness a secondary brand audience to drive 23% more foot traffic than the primary audience.

PlaceIQ's location-intelligence platform ingests and processes billions of movement data points from over 200MM unique anonymous devices to understand the places visited in their consumer journey. By matching this movement data with verified locations, Place Visit Stream delivers visitation metrics down to specific audiences and targeting tactics. This enables brands to match high quality, real-world visitation metrics to a wide array of key marketing applications.

"PMG has many retail clients for whom we are constantly testing innovative ways to measure how online media impacts offline foot traffic," said Caitlin Meroney, Senior Programmatic Media Manager, PMG. "The PlaceIQ/The Trade Desk integration offered PMG a unique opportunity during the critical Holiday Shopping season that allowed us to gain a real-time understanding of what tactics were driving customers."

"PlaceIQ strives to offer brands the seamless ability to understand the real-world impact of their digital marketing investments," said Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ. "Through our close partnership with The Trade Desk, we felt privileged to offer a valuable measurement solution to PMG and their marquee clients. By harnessing Place Visit Stream, PMG was able to test optimized media to maximize in-store foot traffic and sales potential during the holidays."

For more information on this partnership, please download the case study at https://www.placeiq.com/case-studies/ .

About PMG

PMG is a global independent digital company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG uses strategy, creative, media, and insights to deliver against its mantra of Digital Made for Humans™. Founded in Fort Worth, Texas and with offices in Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and London, PMG's work for brands like Apple, Beats by Dre, Sephora, Cirque du Soleil and OpenTable runs across 50+ countries globally and has received top industry recognition from Cannes Lions to Adweek Media Plan of the Year. For more information, please visit www.pmg.com .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

