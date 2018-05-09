PlaceIQ Selected for Best Attribution and Analytics Technology, Best Location Intelligence Platform in the Ad-to-Action Awards

Produced by leading industry trade group Local Search Association (LSA), these awards highlight technology innovations that help brands drive sales, customer engagement and provide memorable experiences for consumers. Category winners underwent rigorous vetting from a diverse judging panel comprised of media agency leaders, technology experts and advertising industry press.

PlaceIQ's PVR was named Best Attribution and Analytics solution in an award category that highlighted innovative ways to create, target, traffic and measure advertising. Introduced in 2012, PVR is a first-of-its-kind measurement metric that has become a standard for understanding the effect of advertising on real-world visitation. Leaders in retail, automotive, dining and CPG have chosen PVR to accurately understand the offline impact of advertising campaigns.

PlaceIQ's LandMark data offering was named Best Location Intelligence Platform in an award category that recognized technologies helping brands, agencies and media companies analyze and create actionable insights from location data. LandMark gives brands and media agencies access to PlaceIQ's premier audience, behavior and visitation data, to inform a host of business and marketing decisions. This technology provides the foundation from which brands can gain powerful location-derived insights about the real-world customer journey, informing a wide variety of decisions: media activation, cross-channel strategy, competitive positioning, retail site selection optimization and financial investments.

"PlaceIQ has become synonymous with industry leading technology innovations in the location data realm," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "Our legacy is built on more than seven years of creating and refining offerings that deliver both insights and true value to brands. We're honored to be selected by both LSA and a jury of well-known executives for the quality of our work. The Ad-to-Action Awards add to a long list of validation for our product portfolio from others in the technology ecosystem and exist as a testament to the dedication from many different teams within PlaceIQ that bring these solutions to market."

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions for marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement and attribution.

With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes.

The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

