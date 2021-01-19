PlaceIQ's Mobile Location Data Now Available On Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ , the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced that its intelligence is now available to Bloomberg Data License clients via Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Bloomberg clients will now be able to layer in the complexities of foot traffic into their analysis for a fuller picture of consumer behavior and trends. The dataset provided by PlaceIQ will offer coverage for over 400 brands and 250+ tickers across six key verticals.

PlaceIQ's ready-to-use dataset allows analysts to understand retail health and competition, account for changing traffic patterns, and monitor performance alongside ongoing shopper reemergence. By integrating mobile foot traffic metrics into their preferred tools, analysts can connect online and offline behavior at a time when businesses need up-to-date insights most.

To make location data a more user-friendly component for financial analysis, the dataset incorporates the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), an established global standard for financial assets, allowing analysts to consistently measure foot traffic connected to ticker symbols, and other data components such as retail receipts, sensor data, and more.

"The adoption of location data as part of a holistic data strategy has expanded beyond marketing and advertising use cases," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder, PlaceIQ. "As the market matures, we're excited to be working with Bloomberg to meet that demand in a way that is accurate, actionable, and delivers value for more categories."

About Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

Launched in September 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is the company's web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third party providers. In September 2020, Bloomberg announced the expansion of its alternative data offering through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. The expansion represents a three-fold increase in the number of third-party alternative data vendors available through Enterprise Access Point since the product's introduction in February 2019. The move allows Bloomberg clients to access a much-expanded catalogue of curated alternative data, uniquely positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions for marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

SOURCE PlaceIQ

Related Links

http://www.placeiq.com

