Placekey Announces Relationship with Data Vendors, Including National Property Data Leader First American Data & Analytics

"By pairing our datasets to Placekey's unique identifier, we are helping solve a large industry problem." Tweet this

The unique identifier can be used to join First American Data & Analytics datasets with other vendor's datasets to empower businesses to make informed lending and real estate decisions. Most addresses are formatted differently across multiple datasets, which makes it difficult to merge or join. Placekey solves this challenge by creating and sharing a unique identifier for each line of data. The datasets can compare data points, recognize the unique identifier, and seamlessly join attribute data.

"By pairing our datasets to Placekey's unique identifier, we are helping solve a large industry problem by making nationwide property data more readily available in an easily-consumable way. It will ultimately help reduce friction, minimize errors and improve the speed of data updates," said Matt Key, director of sales, First American Data & Analytics.

First American is also appending Placekey's unique identifiers to improve the product experience with other Placekey vendors like Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC) and parcel data vendor, Landgrid. By normalizing addresses that previously took hours and hours to clean up, data can be easily joined across datasets. Vendors can now be more efficient, saving them time and money.

More information about Placekey:

Placekey is a free universal location identifier that solves problems around address and POI matching, standardization, deduplication and entity resolution. Placekey launched with the backing of over 500 organizations, including Esri, CARTO, SafeGraph, Accenture, Tableau, and Snowflake. Since launching, Placekey has seen widespread adoption with commercial organizations like TripAdvisor and Experian, city governments, independent developers, and local nonprofits adopting Placekeys in their datasets. Placekey hosts a 7,000-plus-member online Slack community that has used the tool to facilitate COVID-19 research, among other uses.

SOURCE Placekey

Related Links

https://placekey.io/

